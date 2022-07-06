West Shore Crash Map: The top intersections reporting collisions last year

Many intersections have been top of the list in their respective municipalities for years

The most common intersections for crashes in 2021 won’t surprise many West Shore drivers.

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) compiled crash data from the past five years into interactive charts which highlight the intersections where the most crashes have been reported. The hotspots for 2021, released July 5, were also the most common crash sites when totalling up incidents from 2017 onwards in every West Shore municipality except for View Royal, with Island Highway/Admirals Road pipping Helmcken Road/Trans-Canada Highway in 2021, and Highlands, where Caleb Pike Road/Millstream Road beat Millstream Road/Industrial Way.

Traffic incidents were the most common calls for service on the West Shore in 2021, and the number of collisions reported in 2021 rose 18 per cent to 950, according to West Shore RCMP’s 2021 annual report.

Here are the 10 intersections for each West Shore municipality that saw the most crashes in 2021.

Langford

The Millstream overpass (including the Trans-Canada Highway on and off ramps) was the epicentre for vehicle collisions in Langford last year with 52 crashes. That was closely followed by Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway with 45 crashes and the Trans-Canada Highway appears again on the list, this time at the West Shore Parkway intersection with 43 crashes.

That’s followed by McCallum and Millstream roads (35), Kelly Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway is in fifth place (31), Happy Valley Road and Sooke Road (29), Langford and Veterans Memorial parkways (22), Langford and West Shore parkways (22), Millstream Road and Treanor Avenue (21) and finally Jacklin Road and Langford Parkway with 19 crashes in 2021.

Back in February, Langford council directed city staff to develop a traffic calming pilot program based on Transportation Association of Canada guidelines.

Colwood

The Island Highway/Wale Road/Ocean Boulevard intersection was the site of the most crashes in Colwood with 30 incidents in 2021, and 203 since 2017. Funding has been approved for a bridge over Island Highway to connect the separate sections of the Galloping Goose Trail.

The intersection with the second most collisions was Sooke Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway with 24, followed by Jacklin and Sooke roads in third with 17. Eleven crashes happened at the intersection of Metchosin and Sooke roads in 2021.

Eight incidents were recorded at the entrance to Royal Roads University at the intersection of Sooke Road and University Drive, followed by six crashes at Meaford Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway, five at the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Wale Road and five at Kelly and Sooke roads. The intersection at Kelly and Pickford roads came ninth with four crashes with five intersections tying for 10th place with three incidents apiece.

View Royal

Twenty-five crashes happened at the intersection where Island Highway and Craigflower Road meet Admirals Road, the hotspot in View Royal last year. That’s closely followed by Helmcken Road and the Trans-Canada Highway with 21 incidents, then just down the road at the intersection of Island Highway and Six Mile Road with 18 incidents.

The intersection at Burnside and Helmcken roads saw nine crashes while two different Helmcken Road intersections tied for fifth, with Helmcken Road/Island Highway and Helmcken Road/Watkiss Way having six crashes each, and Admirals and Hallowell roads with five crashes.

Metchosin

Metchosin saw a big disparity between its most common crash site and the rest of its top 10. The hotspot was on the edge of the municipality with the Sooke and Kangaroo roads intersection seeing 11 crashes in 2021. Since 2017, there have been 42 incidents at that intersection, versus the next most common crash site where 15 incidents occurred.

Every other crash site was in the single digits, with Happy Valley and Lindholm roads reporting the next highest with four crashes in 2021, then comes four intersections with two incidents each: East Sooke Road/Rocky Point Road, Glen Forest Way/Happy Valley Road, Happy Valley Road/Neild Road and Impala Road/Sooke Road.

Highlands

In Highlands, only 11 intersections had collisions to report last year. The most frequent fender bender locale was where Caleb Pike Road and Red Cedar Court intersect with Millstream Road, with three incidents in 2021. That’s the most the intersection has seen in the past five years. Three intersections reported two crashes: Industrial Way/Millstream Road, Lost Lake Road/Millstream Road and Millstream Lake Road/Munn Road. The other intersections reported just a single incident each.

In a bit of good news, the most common crash site over the past five years in Highlands, Ross Durrance Road/Willis Point Road (13 incidents since 2017), didn’t report a single collision last year.

