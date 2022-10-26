West Shore fire departments hosting Halloween events

Events will feature free hot dogs and candy, but no fireworks or bonfires

Several West Shore fire departments are hosting Halloween events on Oct. 31.

Metchosin is hosting a Halloween drive-thru on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event was first held in 2020 due to COVID-19 and is only open to those in cars.

The route – decorated and haunted by Metchosin firefighters – will have cars turn right from Happy Valley Road near the community house, do a loop behind the house and rejoin Happy Valley Road by turning right again near the fire hall (4440 Happy Valley Rd.).

The district has also recently lifted its ban on outdoor fires after several days of rain, meaning residents will be allowed to light fireworks on Halloween. Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop had posted on the Metchosin Fire Department’s Facebook page earlier in October that she was considering a ban amid dry conditions, but now with the rain, she said there’ll be no ban.

Langford’s Fire Department is hosting “Treat Street” at The Langford Station (720 Station Ave.) from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event will have professionally carved pumpkins, live music and free hot dogs and candy.

After Halloween is over, the department will also be hosting its annual pumpkin smash fundraiser.

Firefighters will be dropping people’s pumpkins from 105 feet up, with all funds raised going towards the LVFA Benevolent and IAFF local 2848 Charitable. The event is set for between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Colwood’s Volunteer Firefighters Association will once again be hosting its annual Halloween event at Colwood’s fire hall (3215 Metchosin Rd.).

The event starts at 5 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Hot dogs, hot chocolate and treats will be handed out.

While the event is happening again, Greg Chow, assistant fire chief for Colwood Fire Rescue, says there will not be a bonfire this year “due to the recent lifting of the restrictions and construction work being done in and around our location.”

Highlands is opting against hosting its usual Halloween Bonfire and Fireworks, due to the extreme fire risk conditions.

Instead, the Highlands Fire Department and Highlands Firefighters Association will be holding an open house and trick-or-treat at the Highlands West Firehall (1564 Millstream Rd.), Oct. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.

View Royal is setting up a Halloween Haunted House at its fire hall (333 Island Hwy.) There’ll be free candy, hot chocolate and hot dogs but no fireworks or bonfire. The event is being held from 6 to 9 p.m on Oct. 31.

