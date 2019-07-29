West Shore high school teacher elects for new role this summer

One of the perks of being a teacher is a guaranteed two months off in the summer, but one West Shore high school teacher elected to do something different this year.

Mandart Chan, a music and leadership teacher at Belmont Secondary School, will be serving as the Advanced Squadron Commander at Albert Head Cadet Training Centre — teaching, along side his colleagues, leadership, aviation, fitness, survival and music skills to the approximate 1,000 cadets from the ages of 12 to 18 years old.

Chan says his choice to study education in university was directly related to the impact the cadet program had on him and the officers who went the extra mile for him.

“I love giving back to a program that helped me become the man I am today,” he said in a statement.

For the past 20 years Chan has served in the Canadian Armed Forces as an officer with the Cadet Instructors Cadre specializing in youth development. Chan will be overseeing all advanced courses as part of the senior leadership team at the training centre.