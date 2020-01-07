West Shore makes certain roads a priority for snow removal

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

It’s that time of the year when you have to be prepared to shovel six inches of partly cloudy out of your driveway just to get to work.

The District of Metchosin, which can wind up on occasion with more of the white stuff than surrounding municipalities, has already installed salter/sanders on its four trucks for ice control and snowplow service.

Servicing is provided on a priority basis with Happy Valley, Metchosin, William Head, Rocky Point and Kangaroo roads at the top of the list.

The website at metchosin.ca/content/winter-roads indicates the priority order for BC Transit routes, school bus routes and Malloch Road. There’s also helpful advice on how to equip your vehicle and how to prepare your driveway or property.

RELATED: Take a look at your tires; Winter driving regulations in effect

The District of Highlands has a winter road maintenance line at 250-893-1773 which is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Highlands asks the public to not contact the fire chief to report conditions or request maintenance because he does not have the authority to ask the road contractor to respond, and calls of this nature unnecessarily take time away from the department’s other responsibilities.

The City of Colwood clears major roads, steep hills, connectors and school and playground zones and then local streets in that order. Colwood Public Works applies a brine solution of about 23 per cent salt when frost is in the forecast. Because it can last up to five days, the solution is often applied in advance of a frosty forecast. You can find a snow removal truck’s worth of other helpful information at colwood.ca/news-events/news/2019-11-29-000000/gearing-winter-ice-and-snow.

View Royal has a similar priority list for snow clearing, with major roads first, steep hills second, collectors, school and playground zones third, followed by local roads. Do not park on the road in the event of a snowfall to ensure snow removal equipment can clear, and to avoid fines or having your vehicle towed. Be sure to pile the snow from your driveway or private road to the left so excess snow is not plowed where you have just cleared. For more information, visit viewroyal.ca/EN/meta/new/2019-latest-news/fall-winter-weather-reminders, or check out crd.bc.ca/prepare-yourself for severe weather and storms.

READ ALSO: Authorities issued one fine in 2017 for violating winter tire rules

The City of Langford clears roads on a priority basis beginning with major roads, steep hills and collector routes, schools and playgrounds. Engineering staff strongly recommend not driving during extreme conditions and to not park on the roadway, which blocks snow removal equipment. Violations can result in fines or vehicles being towed away. It is the property owner’s responsibility to remove snow and ice from sidewalks and foot paths adjacent to their property. Please arrange for assistance if you are away, and volunteering to help neighbours or those in need of assistance is encouraged. Visit langford.ca or call Victoria Contracting at 250- 474-2688 or Langford’s engineering department at 250-478-7770 for more information.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com