Several winter break camp options are available from the West Shore Parks and Recreation Society. (Pxhere)

West Shore Parks and Rec offers holiday childcare alternatives

Camps available on days many daycares close

The holidays can be a tricky time for planning; there’s enough to think about with food preparation, travel needs and presents, let alone trying to find childcare options. But fear not, the West Shore Parks and Recreation Society hosts several childcare options for those busy December and January days.

On Dec. 23, 27, 30 and Jan. 2 and 3 the Winter Break Camp is running for kids from kindergarten to Grade 6. The Winter Break Camp runs from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., and will including fun activities such as crafts, games, swimming, skating and more, all under the supervision of licensed care practitioners. Participants are asked to bring their own lunch, a swimsuit and towel, skates, a helmet and outdoor clothing. Kindergartners and Grade 1 students will be in one group, while Grade 2 to 6 students will be in another. The camps cost $39 per day.

ALSO READ: Fernwood daycare selected for $10 per day childcare pilot project

For any kids who want to flex their creative muscles, the Aspiring Young Artist Camp will also be available to children ages 5 to 10 on Jan. 2 to 3. The day-long camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will explore a variety of art mediums to create winter-themed pieces. The camps will also allow for extra time outdoors for active play. For both days the camp is $80.

For more information or to register for these programs, visit westshorerecreation.ca or call 250-478-8384.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

