West Shore Parks and Rec staff member injury raises concerns about cut-through traffic

West Shore Parks and Recreation is renewing efforts to restrict cut-through traffic from Ocean Boulevard to Island Highway after a staff member was seriously injured on Wednesday.

On Friday, West Shore Parks and Recreation (WSPR) said in a release that a staff member was monitoring a scheduled closure of cut-through traffic through the centre’s parking lot and was “seriously injured during an encounter with a driver and a vehicle.”

The staff member was taken to hospital for treatment and WSPR said police responded to handle the matter with the driver.

“The nature of the incident has left staff at WSPR feeling extremely concerned for the injured staff member and for the ongoing safety of the patrons on our site,” said Sandy Clarke, acting administrator for WSPR. “West Shore Parks and Recreation is a large site that houses many facilities and spaces and is heavily used by community members of all ages, in particular seniors and children. The number of cars cutting through the site and the speed and which they are travelling must be addressed, or further injuries will occur.”

WSPR has been conducting random closures of the parking lot to cut-through traffic from Tuesday to Thursday between 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the exit from the parking lot to Island Highway. The random closures began in November.

According to WSPR, the closures began in order to deter drivers from using the facility as a short-cut and to improve the safety of patrons and staff by reducing the amount and speed of traffic in the parking lot.

