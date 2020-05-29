West Shore Parks and Recreation to reopen weight room

West Shore Parks and Rec will be re-opening their weight room on June 2. Their soft opening will continue until June 4, then followed by expanded hours starting on June 8. (Black Press Media file)

Missing the gym on the West Shore? You won’t have to wait much longer. West Shore Parks and Recreation will be reopening their weight room on June 2, but with new regulations.

There will be additional cleaning procedures before, during and after use as well as a reservation system for gym goers to book their workouts in advance. This process will make sure that physical distancing recommendations stay in place.

A soft launch runs from June 2 through 4, when visitors can book one of two time slots: 8:30 to 10 a.m. or 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Reservations open at noon on May 27 for June 2 through 4. Notably, the weight room will be closed from June 5 to 7 and all future Sundays until further notice.

From June 8 onward, there will be five time slots: 6:30 to 8 a.m., 8:30 to 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to noon, 4:20 to 6 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. from Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, there will be two time slots: 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Reservations open at noon on June 3 for June 8 through 27.

