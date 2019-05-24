West Shore RCMP arrest 26-year-old man for spray-painting graffiti in Langford

West Shore RCMP have arrested another individual for spray-painting graffiti Langford.

On Thursday, a member of the public saw a man spray-painting the traffic circle at the Peatt Road and Brock Road intersection in Langford.

Police officers responded quickly and located an intoxicated 26-year-old man. He was arrested for mischief under $5,000.

Upon searching the man, police found numerous cans and stolen items including a credit card, wallet and identification. The suspect was also bound by an existing court order and was found to be breaching the conditions of his release.

He remains in police custody awaiting a court appearance.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said graffiti defaces public property and has the potential to attract more crime to the area. It also costs the City thousands of dollars to clean up.

“Graffiti is a crime that will not be tolerated,” Saggar said.

If found guilty, Saggar said an accused could face both criminal and civil consequences which can include having to pay for the cost of clean-up.

“We have deployed many resources to combat and deter mischief like graffiti,” Saggar said. “This includes increasing patrols from uniformed specialized units as well as working with by-law officers to ensure patrols are being done in areas where graffiti is prevalent.”

Saggar said West Shore RCMP would also like to thank the public for reporting a crime right away and helping police catch the suspects.

Earlier this month, four girls were arrested for spray-painting graffiti in the span of two days.

The first incident involved two 12-year-old girls out of a group of six youth who were spray-painting the wall behind the Brick Store on Jacklin Road in Langford.

The second involved two girls aged 12 and 13 who were spray-painting property near the BC Transit exchange on Station Avenue.

A broker-contractor for Day & Ross Freight on Jacklin Road in Langford said company trucks have been hit with graffiti vandalism three times in six months.

West Shore RCMP said there is still an active investigation into the spray-painting on trucks, however police do not have a description of the suspects. Saggar said police believe there may be two suspects involved.

