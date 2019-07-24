West Shore RCMP arrested a man who was armed and barricaded in a residence on Station Avenue near Peatt Road in Langford on Tuesday evening. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

West Shore RCMP arrest armed man in Langford after nearly 5-hour standoff

Officers seize ammunition and firearms from Langford residence

A nearly five-hour police incident in Langford ended with the arrest of an armed and barricaded male.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday West Shore RCMP received a report of a 50-year-old male suspect who was armed and had barricaded himself within a housing complex on Station Avenue near Peatt Road in Langford.

Police responded immediately and blocked off portions of surrounding streets including Orono Road, Station Avenue, Phipps Road and Revilo Place. Residences in the area were evacuated as well.

West Shore RCMP said a firearm was discharged from inside the residence.

The Island District Emergency Response Team and RCMP negotiators attended the incident and at about 9:30 p.m., the man was taken into custody.

There were no injuries to the suspect or police.

Staff Sgt. Raj Sandhu, acting officer in charge of West Shore RCMP said the situation was “dynamic” and required RCMP officers and Island District resources to mobilize quickly.

For safety, the situation was contained and residents were evacuated.

“We want to say thank you to the Royal Canadian Legion (Langford Branch), who opened their doors and allowed displaced residents to wait inside while police responded to the scene,” Sandhu said.

According to a statement made by Sandhu, West Shore RCMP officers executed a search warrant for the residence and seized ammunition and firearms.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” Sandhu said. “Charges are expected to be put forward.”

