West Shore RCMP arrest man accused in Port Renfrew theft, Duncan fraud

West Shore RCMP has arrested and charged a 43-year-old man who allegedly broke into a parked vehicle at Sombrio Beach and spent nearly $300 in fraudulent charges.

On Nov. 4, Tomas Szalay allegedly stole two phones and a wallet left inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Sombrio Beach in Port Renfrew. Szalay is accused of using the stolen credit and debit cards at a store near Duncan.

On Nov. 8, Szlay was arrested by the Crime Reduction Unit in Langford. The 43-year-old is charged with one count of theft, three counts of possession of stolen property and two counts of fraud.

“Tracking down a suspect who is traveling from jurisdiction to jurisdiction committing crime is a challenging task,” said Cpl. Fred Ritchie of the Crime Reduction Unit at West Shore RCMP.

“Our Crime Reduction Unit not only located the suspect within days of the offence but also gathered individual pieces of evidence regarding fraud at various locations outside of the West Shore. This is a testament to the skill and dedication of the unit.”

