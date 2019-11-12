West Shore RCMP has arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly broke into a parked vehicle at Sombrio Beach and spent nearly $300 in fraudulent charges. (Black Press file photo)

West Shore RCMP arrest man accused in Port Renfrew theft, Duncan fraud

Man stole two phones and wallet, spent nearly $300 in fraudulent charges

West Shore RCMP has arrested and charged a 43-year-old man who allegedly broke into a parked vehicle at Sombrio Beach and spent nearly $300 in fraudulent charges.

On Nov. 4, Tomas Szalay allegedly stole two phones and a wallet left inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Sombrio Beach in Port Renfrew. Szalay is accused of using the stolen credit and debit cards at a store near Duncan.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP bust seizes $50,000 worth of drugs

On Nov. 8, Szlay was arrested by the Crime Reduction Unit in Langford. The 43-year-old is charged with one count of theft, three counts of possession of stolen property and two counts of fraud.

“Tracking down a suspect who is traveling from jurisdiction to jurisdiction committing crime is a challenging task,” said Cpl. Fred Ritchie of the Crime Reduction Unit at West Shore RCMP.

“Our Crime Reduction Unit not only located the suspect within days of the offence but also gathered individual pieces of evidence regarding fraud at various locations outside of the West Shore. This is a testament to the skill and dedication of the unit.”

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saanich to hold open house for proposed upgrades to West Saanich/Prospect Lake roads intersection

Just Posted

UBC Thunderbirds win national championship at UVic

Esquimalt’s Emily Moore, goalkeeper, stops 5 goals

West Shore RCMP arrest man accused in Port Renfrew theft, Duncan fraud

Man stole two phones and wallet, spent nearly $300 in fraudulent charges

Victoria immigration lawyer has rights revoked after lying to many clients

James Edward Turner will not be eligible to practise law again for 10 years

Three young West Shore sisters hit new personal record for donation to veterans

They donated $615, surpassing their goal of $500

School district seeks input on potential land disposition near Victoria High

Open house covers school’s seismic project, proposal to exchange and lease unused land at the school

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Woman airlifted with serious injuries after being struck by car in Nanaimo

Woman, hit in crosswalk, suffers life-threatening injuries; driver co-operating with police

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

One dead after fiery crash in Duncan

A man has died after a fiery motor vehicle collision Monday night,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

B.C. teacher suspended for incessantly messaging student, writing friendship letter

Female teacher pursued Grade 12 student for friendship even after being rebuked

Most Read