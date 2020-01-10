West Shore RCMP arrested a woman for impaired driving after she struck a vehicle and then struck a cyclist. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP arrests suspected drug-impaired driver that crashed into vehicle, cyclist

Woman crashes BMW into vehicle, drives around it, hits cyclist

West Shore RCMP arrested a woman for suspected drug-impaired driving after she rear-ended another vehicle and struck a cyclist in Colwood.

On Jan. 8 just before 6 p.m. West Shore RCMP officers responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist near the 2100-block of Sooke Road.

Police said a 2007 BMW was travelling westbound on Sooke Road when the driver rear-ended a 2016 Honda Pilot. The driver of the BMW then drove around the Honda Pilot and hit a cyclist.

READ ALSO: Cyclist will ride again despite being hit in crash near Sooke and Kelly roads

The driver of the BMW was identified as a 48-year-old woman who was arrested for impaired driving. Police believe she was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the crash. She was issued a prohibition from driving, her licence was seized and the vehicle was towed.

West Shore RCMP said the investigation is still ongoing and impaired driving charges are pending the results of the investigation.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

On Thursday, the cyclist – Christian Elsing – spoke with Black Press Media and said he wasn’t sure what happened at the time.

READ ALSO: Colwood taking steps to improve intersection safety after two motor vehicle incidents in one week

“All I heard was a lot of crunching and crashing and then something crashed into me,” Elsing said.

He was left with soft tissue damage and said everything is “hurting like heck.”

Colwood Fire Rescue chief John Cassidy said the fire crew’s main concern was the safety of the drivers and the cyclist as well as redirecting traffic, which was down to one lane for about two hours on Wednesday evening.

With files from Kendra Crighton.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope
Next story
Island Highway north of Sayward junction closed due to accident

Just Posted

UVic students walk out in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation

One year ago the RCMP descended on a camp that had been blocking access to a pipeline site

West Shore RCMP arrest impaired driver after she crashes into vehicle and cyclist in Colwood

Woman crashes BMW into vehicle, drives around it, hits cyclist

Saanich police arrest driver believed to be impaired by drugs after collision on Craigflower bridge

No one injured in single-vehicle crash late Thursday night

Tree stops suspected drug-impaired driver from ending up in ocean off Beach Drive

Oak Bay police say driver is ‘lucky that he didn’t kill someone’

Driver caught going 45 km/h over the speed limit on Rocky Point Road

Driver ticketed after speeding in Metchosin

Fashion Fridays: What you need to ditch and buy this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Island Highway north of Sayward junction closed due to accident

The Island Highway north of Sayward is closed due to an accident.… Continue reading

POLL: Do you buy lottery tickets?

Residents around Greater Victoria and across the country have been swept up… Continue reading

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope

It created a swath of destruction two miles long and killed four people

Meghan returns to Canada as royal courtiers chart path for independence

Monarch and other members of the family were said to be ‘hurt’ by the announcement

As crime rates in Canada increase, confidence in policing drops: poll

Crime rates in Canada dropped steadily from 1991 until 2014, but have since increased in the past four years

B.C. man granted bail ahead of appeal on conviction in toddler’s 1983 death

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Bank of Canada to seek nominations for who should be on the new $5 bill

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone prime minister, is currently featured on the $5 note

Most Read