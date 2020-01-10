West Shore RCMP arrests suspected drug-impaired driver that crashed into vehicle, cyclist

West Shore RCMP arrested a woman for impaired driving after she struck a vehicle and then struck a cyclist. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP arrested a woman for suspected drug-impaired driving after she rear-ended another vehicle and struck a cyclist in Colwood.

On Jan. 8 just before 6 p.m. West Shore RCMP officers responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist near the 2100-block of Sooke Road.

Police said a 2007 BMW was travelling westbound on Sooke Road when the driver rear-ended a 2016 Honda Pilot. The driver of the BMW then drove around the Honda Pilot and hit a cyclist.

The driver of the BMW was identified as a 48-year-old woman who was arrested for impaired driving. Police believe she was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the crash. She was issued a prohibition from driving, her licence was seized and the vehicle was towed.

West Shore RCMP said the investigation is still ongoing and impaired driving charges are pending the results of the investigation.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

On Thursday, the cyclist – Christian Elsing – spoke with Black Press Media and said he wasn’t sure what happened at the time.

“All I heard was a lot of crunching and crashing and then something crashed into me,” Elsing said.

He was left with soft tissue damage and said everything is “hurting like heck.”

Colwood Fire Rescue chief John Cassidy said the fire crew’s main concern was the safety of the drivers and the cyclist as well as redirecting traffic, which was down to one lane for about two hours on Wednesday evening.

– With files from Kendra Crighton.

