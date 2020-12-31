West Shore RCMP police dog Erik helped locate the suspect of a drug store robbery in Langford on Dec. 30. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP police dog Erik helped locate the suspect of a drug store robbery in Langford on Dec. 30. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP arrest man for two drug store robberies

Robberies were attempted at Shoppers Drug Marts in Langford and Saanich

A man was arrested Wednesday night after he was caught brandishing a baton and attempting to steal electronics from a Shoppers Drug Mart in Langford.

West Shore RCMP were called to the drug store located at 2945 Jacklin Road at 9:35 p.m. after receiving reports of an attempted robbery. Staff told officers that when they confronted the 23-year-old man he threatened them with a baton.

When police arrived the suspect had already left on foot, but police dog Erik and his handler were able to track down and arrest the man.

After learning that a similar incident took place at another Shoppers Drug Mart in Saanich on Dec. 29, officers were able to connect the arrested man to that robbery as well.

The man remains in custody and is set to appear in court Thursday.

Most Read