West Shore RCMP arrest man in stolen vehicle, seize handgun

West Shore RCMP arrested a man and seized a loaded handgun from him after responding to a complaint of an unconscious man in a vehicle in Colwood.

On July 20 at about 5:40 a.m. West Shore RCMP responded to a complaint of an unconscious man who was in the driver’s seat of a stolen, black Mercedes Benz coupe on Six Mile Road near Atkins Avenue in Colwood.

Officers attended the call and confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Duncan two days earlier.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said officers woke up the suspect inside the vehicle and attempted to arrest him. During the arrest, he began to physically fight the officers. That’s when a loaded, 9 mm handgun fell out of his waistband.

“Officers were able to arrest the man and seize the handgun,” Saggar said. “No shots were fired by either the suspect or police in this instance, however, one of our officers did sustain an injury to her hand.”

Staff Sgt. Raj Sandhu, the acting officers in charge of West Shore RCMP said it was a dangerous situation that was contained by the officers that responded to the complaint.

“We want to commend the officers for their bravery which led to the safe arrest of the suspect,” Sandhu said.

The suspect is identified as 33-year-old James Wilkinson and has been remanded in custody and charged with six offences including several firearms related offences as well we possession of property obtained by crime for the stolen vehicle.

