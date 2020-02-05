West Shore RCMP arrest man wanted on four counts of breaching court conditions

West Shore RCMP has arrested Christopher Elliott, 28, wanted on four counts of breaching court conditions. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP has arrested a man wanted on four counts of breaching court conditions.

Police arrested Christopher Elliott on Feb. 1 in Colwood.

On Jan. 28, the West Shore RCMP asked for the public’s help to locate Elliott. Wednesday, Cpl. Chris Dovell thanked the public for the help.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP arrest man attempting to break into Colwood homes naked

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP program targets gang presence at local bars and restaurants

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.