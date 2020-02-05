West Shore RCMP arrest man wanted on four counts of breaching court conditions
Christopher Elliott, 28, arrested in Colwood
West Shore RCMP has arrested Christopher Elliott, 28, wanted on four counts of breaching court conditions. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP has arrested a man wanted on four counts of breaching court conditions.
Police arrested Christopher Elliott on Feb. 1 in Colwood.
On Jan. 28, the West Shore RCMP asked for the public’s help to locate Elliott. Wednesday, Cpl. Chris Dovell thanked the public for the help.
