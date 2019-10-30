West Shore RCMP arrest man who allegedly punched and kicked McDonald’s self-serve kiosk

Damages assessed at $3,000 in August incident

West Shore RCMP arrested a suspect who allegedly punched and cracked a self-ordering kiosk at a Langford McDonald’s in mid-August.

“On Oct. 7 we released photos of the male suspect and asked for the public’s help in identifying him,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer for West Shore RCMP.

“We received tips from the public that helped us narrow in on a suspect. The Crime Reduction Unit took over this investigation and on Oct. 26, a 20-year-old male was arrested for mischief. We want to say thank you to the public for sharing the post and helping us solve this crime,” said Saggar.

West Shore RCMP has been investigating since the incident on Aug. 19 in the McDonald’s at 854 Langford Pkwy. The suspect is alleged to have caused about $3,000 damage to the self-ordering kiosk.

Most Read