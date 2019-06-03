West Shore RCMP arrest man wielding gun near Trans-Canada Highway

Male driver faces several weapon charges as well as flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle

A suspect wielding a handgun near the Trans-Canada Highway in View Royal has been taken into custody by the West Shore RCMP.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. on June 1, police attempted to stop the man, who was driving a grey pickup truck, but he refused to pull over after failing to stop at a red light on Jacklin Road and Station Avenue in Langford.

The truck “drove away at a high rate of speed weaving in and out of oncoming traffic,” said media relations officer Const. Nancy Saggar in the statement.

A few minutes later, RCMP received a complaint that the same truck was “dangerously” parked on the Trans-Canada Highway on the shoulder of the Six Mile Road off-ramp.

As an officer was approaching, the driver exited the truck and started running southbound on Trans-Canada Highway. The officer saw the suspect retrieve a black handgun from his waistband. The suspect stopped running and “confronted police” as backup arrived on scene. He was taken into custody following a “physical altercation,” according to the release.

“This was a high-risk situation. No shots were fired by either police or the suspect. The handgun was also recovered. We are thankful that our officers were not seriously injured in this incident,” Saggar said.

The suspect was arrested for several offences and faces weapons charges, flight from police, obstructing a police officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He is set to appear in court on June 4.



swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

