West Shore RCMP arrest man with machete near recreation centre

West Shore RCMP arrested a man with a machete near the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre late Friday morning.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said police had a report of a male with a machete. When police attended the scene, he was hacking at the bushes near the recreation centre.

Police vehicles were seen at the recreation centre around 10:40 a.m. They were parked near the Juan de Fuca Senior Citizens Association building and the Juan de Fuca Arena.

Saggar said the man was on conditions to not be at the centre or possess tools like a machete.

“He was arrested and is in police custody,” Saggar said in an e-mail. “He was not threatening anyone with the machete, just hacking at the bushes.”

