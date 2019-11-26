West Shore RCMP arrest pair spotted cutting bike locks in Langford

Police search for bike owners after Nov. 22 arrest

A pair of prolific offenders were arrested after they were spotted cutting bike locks in Langford.

West Shore RCMP were called Nov. 22 for the two spotted stealing bikes outside the Goldstream Avenue Tim Hortons.

One of the suspects was on conditions to not be in possession of break and enter tools. Police searched him and located bolt cutters and a backpack full of tools that can be used to break into properties.

“This is a great example of citizens helping to keep their community safe by reporting suspicious behaviour,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer. “We want to thank the complainant for calling the police right away and giving us the best chance to catch the thieves in action.”

Police continue to ask residents to call when they see suspicious activity.

Anyone missing a bike that was locked up outside the restaurant that day is asked to call or visit West Shore RCMP.

