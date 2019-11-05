West Shore RCMP arrest suspect after Facebook Marketplace sale goes south

West Shore RCMP is investigating a report of a Facebook Marketplace sale that quickly went south when a seller threatened the buyer with a Taser. (West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is investigating a report of a Facebook Marketplace sale that quickly went south when a seller threatened the buyer.

On Oct. 27, an individual told RCMP they met with a stranger from Colwood. The suspect was selling a gaming system and the buyer was exchanging them for some personal items.

The exchange went smoothly, but the buyer later realized that the box they were given did not have the gaming system inside. They met the suspect again and asked for the personal items to be returned, but that’s when the suspect threatened the buyer with a long baton-shaped Taser. The suspect allegedly turned the weapon on and intimidated the buyer.

The buyer wasn’t injured in this situation.

“The West Shore RCMP Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant on the suspect’s home,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, Media Relations Officer for West Shore RCMP.

“The conducted energy weapon was located in the search and seized by police. The suspect was identified as a 23-year-old [man] who was arrested for being in possession of a weapon dangerous to the public as well as fraud.”

Police are reminding the public to pick a public location as a meeting point to buy and sell items online, ideally in daylight hours.

