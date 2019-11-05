West Shore RCMP is investigating a report of a Facebook Marketplace sale that quickly went south when a seller threatened the buyer with a Taser. (West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP arrest suspect after Facebook Marketplace sale goes south

The suspect allegedly threatened the buyer with a Taser

West Shore RCMP is investigating a report of a Facebook Marketplace sale that quickly went south when a seller threatened the buyer.

On Oct. 27, an individual told RCMP they met with a stranger from Colwood. The suspect was selling a gaming system and the buyer was exchanging them for some personal items.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP arrest ‘chronic offender’ in connection to April shooting in Langford

The exchange went smoothly, but the buyer later realized that the box they were given did not have the gaming system inside. They met the suspect again and asked for the personal items to be returned, but that’s when the suspect threatened the buyer with a long baton-shaped Taser. The suspect allegedly turned the weapon on and intimidated the buyer.

The buyer wasn’t injured in this situation.

“The West Shore RCMP Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant on the suspect’s home,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, Media Relations Officer for West Shore RCMP.

“The conducted energy weapon was located in the search and seized by police. The suspect was identified as a 23-year-old [man] who was arrested for being in possession of a weapon dangerous to the public as well as fraud.”

Police are reminding the public to pick a public location as a meeting point to buy and sell items online, ideally in daylight hours.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Interim Green leader says Elizabeth May’s departure gives party a chance for renewal
Next story
Victoria SPCA branch asks public for help after puppy hit by car

Just Posted

Victoria SPCA branch asks public for help after puppy hit by car

Three-month-old puppy requires surgery, medication, vaccinations

Cathedral lights up in remembrance with illuminated images

Remembrance Illuminated runs Nov. 8 to 11 at Christ Church Cathedral,

Saanich Police, ICBC hand out reflectors to promote pedestrian safety

ICBC and Saanich Police urge pedestrians and drivers to stay safe as the days grow shorter

Interim Green leader says Elizabeth May’s departure gives party a chance for renewal

Jo-Ann Roberts says May’s decision gives party a chance to cast a wide net

Eli Pasquale’s impact on basketball in Victoria ‘second to none,’ says former coach

Famed Canadian basketball star Eli Pasquale dies at 59

VIDEO: Oak Bay residents get first dibs to buy classic neighbourhood ambulance

‘I’m offering it first to people from Oak Bay, I hope it stays in Oak Bay.’

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Vancouver, Toronto see home sale gains in October, but prices diverge

Greater Vancouver home sales were up by 45.4 per cent compared with a year earlier

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Nuu-chah-nulth Nations urge government to fulfill Supreme Court decision on fishing rights

Nov. 3 marked the 10-year anniversary of Supreme Court decision

Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran

Anonymous messages at Parksville golf course said he should be ‘ashamed’ of special licence plates

EDITORIAL: Let’s not forget current military

Remembrance Day should include today’s veterans

Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Ex-Judo coach still awaits sentencing

B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

United Nations rights declaration to be endorsed this month

Most Read