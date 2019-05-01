West Shore RCMP arrest teenager, seize brass knuckles in Langford

(Black Press file photo)

West Shore RCMP arrested a teenager for assault and seized brass knuckles from him after what was allegedly a play fight in Langford.

On April 29, officers received a report of two teenagers fighting in the parking lot of Tim Hortons at 2945 Jacklin Rd.

Police identified and arrested one of the teenagers — a 17-year-old — for assault. Upon searching the teenager, officers discovered brass knuckles in his pocket and a fixed blade knife in his backpack.

Witnesses told investigators the teenagers were play fighting. The knife and brass knuckles were not used in the fight. The brass knuckles were seized as they are considered a prohibited weapon.

“This fight looked real enough for a concerned member of the public to call us,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP. “Our officers could have charged the teenager criminally for possession of a prohibited weapon, however in this case the youth was issued a by-law ticket for fighting in public.”

