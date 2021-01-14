West Shore RCMP arrest two after covert operation

Police located approximately 60 grams of narcotics suspected to be a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine during the Jan. 8 arrest of a man with outstanding warrants. (West Shore RCMP photo)

Officers used covert surveillance to find and arrest a man wanted on several outstanding warrants on Jan. 8.

The West Shore RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit arrested a 31-year-old man for warrants including possession of a concealed weapon, theft and driving while prohibited after locating him in a vehicle in Langford with another man.

The man, who was wearing body armour, was searched and police discovered about 60 grams of narcotics suspected to be a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Officers also uncovered packaging, scales, and over $2,000 cash as well as shotgun ammunition.

He remains in custody awaiting a court hearing.

The second man was arrested and released on an undertaking for carrying a concealed weapon after police located a replica firearm.

