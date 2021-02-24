West Shore RCMP arrests two suspects in connection to View Royal arson

West Shore RCMP officers have arrested two suspects in connection with a Feb. 20 arson in View Royal.

Officers were called to a residential fire around 5:20 a.m. and investigators determined the fire was deliberately set. View Royal Fire Rescue said the blaze caused significant damage to the front porch of a residence located on Newstead Crescent.

The investigation led to the arrest of two suspects aged 18 and 19.

READ: West Shore RCMP investigating early-morning armed robbery attempt

Both suspects were charged with arson, with the older suspect facing an additional charge of uttering threats.

“Police have determined that this was a targeted incident and do not believe the public is at risk,” West Shore RCMP said in a news release.

Both suspects were held by police and later released via court order. They’re set to appear in court in March.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore