West Shore RCMP arrest two suspects wanted for serious crimes

Police say there is no connection between the suspects

West Shore RCMP arrested two men on Thursday who were wanted for serious criminal offences.

The first arrest was made by the West Shore RCMP traffic unit after receiving information on the whereabouts of a 23-year-old man who was wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant issued by Charlottetown Police Service for trafficking cocaine.

The second arrest was made by the bike patrol unit who found a 52-year-old man who was wanted on a warrant issued by Saanich police for being unlawfully at large. The man was found sleeping inside a vehicle at a gas station near the 400-block of Island Highway in View Royal.

“These suspects were arrested within hours of each other in different locations. They are not believed to be related in any way,” said Insp. Todd Preston of the West Shore RCMP. “These arrests are a direct result of the proactive work being done by specialized units here at the West Shore RCMP.”

Tuan Nguyen-Mitchell, 23, was arrested and is being held in custody.

Darcy Hartman, 52, was turned over to the Saanich Police Department.

West Shore RCMP arrest two suspects wanted for serious crimes

Police say there is no connection between the suspects

