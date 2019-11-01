(Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP arrest wanted man after reports of theft at Elements Casino

The man was found to be in possession of liquor and methamphetamine

West Shore RCMP arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after receiving a report of a theft at Elements Casino in View Royal.

On Oct. 31 just before 9 a.m. West Shore RCMP received a report of a theft taking place at Elements Casino. Police said security told them they had stopped two men who were carrying boxes full of items belonging to the casino out of the parking garage area. One security member confronted the men who dropped the items and took off on foot.

READ ALSO: Nothing major for West Shore Mounties on Halloween

West Shore RCMP officers along with the bike patrol unit and crime reduction unit were on scene within minutes of the call. Police said the suspects were spotted at the McDonalds near the casino on Island Highway. One of the suspects had a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest. Both suspects were arrested by West Shore RCMP.

“The young person was arrested for the warrant and for breaching their probation conditions as they were found to be in possession of liquor and methamphetamine,” police said in a statement. “The young person remains in custody.”

