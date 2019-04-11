West Shore RCMP arrest wanted man, seize drugs and replica firearm

37-year-old Langford man well known to police

The West Shore RCMP seized what is believed to be drugs, a replica firearm and collapsable batton from a wanted man arrested Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

A wanted man was arrested in a traffic stop in Langford on Wednesday, resulting in the seizure of drugs and a replica firearm.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on April 10, when officers in the West Shore RCMP’s bike unit stopped a vehicle departing a residence known to them for its association with criminal activity.

Officers recognized the lone male driver as a 37-year-old Langford man, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest stemming from alleged death threats, they stated in a release. The man is well-known to police.

A subsequent search yielded a collapsible baton, a modified airsoft pistol with a silencer, and suspected drug substances.

The man was taken into custody pending a court appearance Thursday morning for his warrants. Police will forward another report to Crown counsel for consideration of charges in relation to the weapons and drugs seized.

