West Shore RCMP arrest wanted man, seize drugs, recover stolen truck in Colwood

Man arrested after police officer spots suspicious vehicle

West Shore RCMP arrested a wanted man, recovered a stolen truck and seized drugs from the man in Colwood on Thursday.

On May 16 at 11 p.m. West Shore RCMP were patrolling near the 2300-block of Sooke Road in Colwood when an officer noticed what appeared to be a suspicious truck.

Upon closer inspection, the officer determined the licence plate was stolen from another vehicle out of Parksville and the truck, a 2014 grey Dodge pick-up, was stolen out of Comox.

The stolen truck and plate were recovered by police and while the officer was still on scene he came across a man who had stopped his vehicle nearby.

Police said the man had no driver’s licence and a warrant for his arrest out of Vancouver for being unlawfully at large.

The man was arrested for his warrant and taken into custody.

Upon searching the man, police said the officer located over four grams of suspected opioids. The man is still in custody and awaiting his return to the federal prison system.

“This is a fantastic example of the proactive police work being done by our front line police officers,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP. “In this instance the officer’s keen eye for suspicious activity led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle, the seizure of drugs and the arrest of wanted man.”

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

