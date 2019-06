Twenty-five-year-old Sooke resident Crystal Thorne was wanted for possession of stolen property

West Shore RCMP arrested a woman who was wanted for outstanding warrants this week.

The West Shore RCMP Bike Unit located and arrested Crystal Thorne on Thursday. She is no longer wanted.

On March 29, West Shore RCMP released a photo of the 25-year-old Sooke resident and asked the public to help locate her. According to the Crime Stoppers wanted list, she was wanted for possession of stolen property under $5,000.

