West Shore RCMP arrest woman, seize drugs, cash and replica firearms in Langford

Bike unit seizes 178 grams of methamphetamine and about 48 grams of mixed opioids

The West Shore RCMP bike unit seized 178 grams of methamphetamine, about 48 grams of mixed opioids, almost $2,000 in cash and two replica handguns. One woman was arrested in Langford. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP arrested a Langford woman for drug trafficking Thursday.

On Nov. 7 the West Shore RCMP bike unit executed a search warrant on a home in a neighbourhood off of Happy Valley Road in Langford.

Police said the bike unit conducted covert surveillance on the property and saw evidence of drug dealing taking place. A 32-year-old woman who lives there was arrested for trafficking drugs.

Staff Sgt. Raj Sandhu of the West Shore RCMP said the unit seized 178 grams of methamphetamine, about 48 grams of mixed opioids, almost $2,000 in cash and two replica handguns.

“This is a substantial seizure that is sure to impact crime and the drug trade on the West Shore,” Sandhu said. “The bike patrol unit plays a dynamic role here at the West Shore RCMP and we are proud of the work they do.”

