The West Shore RCMP bike unit seized 178 grams of methamphetamine, about 48 grams of mixed opioids, almost $2,000 in cash and two replica handguns. One woman was arrested in Langford. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP arrest woman, seize drugs, cash and replica firearms in Langford

Bike unit seizes 178 grams of methamphetamine and about 48 grams of mixed opioids

West Shore RCMP arrested a Langford woman for drug trafficking Thursday.

On Nov. 7 the West Shore RCMP bike unit executed a search warrant on a home in a neighbourhood off of Happy Valley Road in Langford.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police seize drugs, replica firearms and $50,000 in cash after searching Victoria home

Police said the bike unit conducted covert surveillance on the property and saw evidence of drug dealing taking place. A 32-year-old woman who lives there was arrested for trafficking drugs.

Staff Sgt. Raj Sandhu of the West Shore RCMP said the unit seized 178 grams of methamphetamine, about 48 grams of mixed opioids, almost $2,000 in cash and two replica handguns.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest man, seize drugs, cash and weapons in Langford

“This is a substantial seizure that is sure to impact crime and the drug trade on the West Shore,” Sandhu said. “The bike patrol unit plays a dynamic role here at the West Shore RCMP and we are proud of the work they do.”

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Saanich police search for man suspected of stealing poppy donation boxes
Next story
Proposed four-storey Victoria parkade offers zero spots for public use

Just Posted

BREAKING: Crews responding to car crash on Douglas Street in Saanich

Crash took place in northbound lanes on Douglas Street

Victoria owl tangled in net for two days faces long road to recovery

Barred owl rescued by Victoria Animal Control, taken to Wild ARC

West Shore RCMP arrest woman, seize drugs, cash and replica firearms in Langford

Bike unit seizes 178 grams of methamphetamine and about 48 grams of mixed opioids

VIDEO: Saanich police search for man suspected of stealing poppy donation boxes

Boxes were taken from Uptown Mall, pharmacy on Shelbourne Street

Save-On-Food customers can help save lives with small, at till donations

New campaign aims to raise $25,000 to purchase patient monitor for VGH’s pediatric intensive care unit

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

B.C. man facing 18 charges after hidden camera found in Kelowna winery washroom

The camera was found at Summerhill Winery on Aug. 23

No new rules needed to ensure timely youth justice, Supreme Court says

Charter of Rights and Freedoms says someone charged with an offence has the right to be tried within a reasonable time

Seguin lifts surging Stars to 4-2 win over Canucks

Dallas is 6-0-1 in last seven outings

Most Read