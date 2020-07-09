The West Shore RCMP drugs and organized crime unit has arrested five suspects after a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP arrests five suspects in multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation

Cocaine, prohibited loaded handgun, weapons, stolen vehicles seized

An investigation into a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking operation has led to the arrest of five suspects by the West Shore RCMP drugs and organized crime unit.

After a nearly year-long, complex investigation the drugs and organized crime unit executed three search warrants on two homes and one business. Police said they searched properties in Langford, Shawnigan Lake and Duncan and believe all three are related to the same drug trafficking operation.

West Shore RCMP said the unit seized “a vast amount of evidence” such as 90 grams of cocaine, a prohibited modified handgun found loaded and stored unsafely, four replica handguns and other prohibited weapons like brass knuckles and a switch blade.

Police also recovered one stolen vehicle and one stolen mountain bike. Two more vehicles and one motor bike were seized as evidence because police believe they were used in the commission of a crime or multiple crimes. One of the properties also hosted an illegal marijuana grow operation which was not licensed and had more than 100 plants.

West Shore RCMP said three men aged 32, 23 and 21 were arrested as well as two women aged 29 and 23. The drugs and organized crime unit is continuing the investigation and police said a number of drug trafficking and weapons related charges are expected to be forwarded to crown counsel.

