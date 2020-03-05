(Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP arrests man in stolen vehicle after citizen blocks suspect in

Man rammed the citizen’s vehicle, then fled on foot

West Shore RCMP arrested a suspect who was in a stolen vehicle in Metchosin last week after a citizen blocked the suspect’s vehicle with their own and snapped a photo of them.

Police said they received a call of a male suspect in a Dodge Ram pickup truck dumping items on a dirt road near the 1500-block of Metchosin Road in Metchosin on Feb. 27.

The complainant called West Shore RCMP and used their own vehicle to block the road and prevent the truck from leaving. Police said the driver then began reloading items back into the truck and rammed the complainant’s vehicle as he tried to get away. When that didn’t work, police said the suspect got out and ran on foot before police made it to the scene.

West Shore RCMP officers and the K-9 unit were deployed but couldn’t find the suspect. Police said the pickup truck was reported stolen out of Colwood on Feb. 19.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said the complainant managed to snap a photo of the 37-year-old suspect which helped police identify him.

According to Saggar, a West Shore RCMP traffic services officer was out patrolling on March 4 and saw the suspect walking near the intersection of Goldspur Road and Latoria Road in Langford. He was arrested and is set to appear in court on March 5.

“We want to thank the complainant for calling the police and snapping a photo of the suspect,” a West Shore RCMP news release said. “The complainant was fortunately uninjured in this case but their vehicle did sustain damage from the ramming. As these situations are unpredictable and can become dangerous, we do not recommend blocking in suspects.”

