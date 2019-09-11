West Shore RCMP ask public to help locate missing Colwood woman

Shannon McGhee, 19, was last seen Sept. 6

The West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old from Colwood.

Shannon McGhee was last seen on Sept. 6.

McGhee is described as a Caucasian woman, five-foot-11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

Police have followed up on several leads since her disappearance and possible sightings but McGhee remains missing. Police say they are very concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information on McGhee’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

