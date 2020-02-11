West Shore RCMP seek public help to identify credit card fraud suspect at Colwood gas station

Incident took place at Petro Canada station on Jan. 27

West Shore RCMP is asking the public’s help to identify a man involved in credit card fraud at a Colwood gas station in late January. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is asking the public to help identify a man allegedly involved in credit card fraud in Colwood.

A fraud took place at Petro Canada gas station at 1879 Island Hwy on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Video surveillance captured images of a person using stolen credit cards to buy Visa prepaid credit cards. Police say there were additional credit card transactions using the stolen credit card at other retailers.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, with an average build and between 30 to 40 years old. The man was wearing a grey Vancouver Canucks baseball cap, a black hooded jacket, black pants, black shoes and a black messenger bag.

Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP remind drivers to watch for pedestrians following two incidents

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP looking for man who exposed himself at Thetis Lake

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.