West Shore RCMP Bike Unit arrests man with seven warrants

The man will appear in court on Oct. 31

The West Shore RCMP Bike Unit arrested a man with seven outstanding warrants while patrolling the community on Wednesday.

On Oct. 9 around 11:46 a.m. the West Shore RCMP Bike Unit were on patrol when they spotted a wanted man near the West Shore Town Centre. He was wanted for multiple warrants, police said.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said after spotting him early in the day, the Bike Unit conducted surveillance of him.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest ‘chronic offender’ in connection to April shooting in Langford

“As (he) had a warrant for evading police it was important to track his movements and formulate a plan for his arrest,” Saggar said. “The Bike Unit safely took [him] into custody for his warrants.”

The man is still in custody and will appear in court on Oct. 31.

Matthew McTavish, 32, had seven outstanding warrants for serious offences including two for trafficking drugs, two for possessing prohibited firearms and ammunition, one for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, one for breach of recognizance and one for evading police.

“McTavish has an extensive criminal record and is known to police as a chronic offender,” Saggar said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter