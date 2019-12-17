West Shore RCMP bike unit arrests two suspects with vehicle stolen from Surrey

West Shore RCMP bike unit arrested two individuals with a stolen car from Surrey on Dec. 14, with multiple charges relating to theft. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP has arrested two suspects for stealing a car from Surrey, B.C.

In the early morning of Dec. 14, the bike patrol unit located a stolen vehicle in an underground parking lot of a condo building near the 2600-block of Sooke Road in Colwood.

The 2017 Kia Forte was occupied by two suspects, later identified as 26-year-old Jordan Beaudry and 27-year-old Vanessa Perris-Ellington.

The bike unit recovered the vehicle and charged Beaudry with two counts of possession of stolen property and Perris-Ellington with one count of possession of stolen property and one count of failure to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

“The Bike Patrol Unit targets prolific offenders in the West Shore,” said Staff Sergeant Raj Sandhu from West Shore RCMP. “These arrests are just another example of the impact the unit has on reducing crime in the West Shore.”

