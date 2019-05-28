(Black Press File Photo)

West Shore RCMP bust drug dealer after lengthy investigation

Crime reduction unit focuses on investigating drug trafficking

Police have stopped another person believed to be trafficking drugs on the West Shore.

On May 8, police arrested a 34-year-old woman who was allegedly dealing drugs.

The West Shore RCMP’s crime reduction unit has been heavily entrenched in investigating drug trafficking on the West Shore and conducted a several-week-long investigation in May.

Using various police techniques, police said the investigation led them to identify a woman who lives in the Greater Victoria area and was allegedly selling cocaine.

“Currently, she is facing charges relating to drug trafficking and is set to appear in court for these matters,” police said. “This is a great example of the exceptional work being done by our crime reduction unit investigators who are working hard to keep drugs off our streets.”

