West Shore RCMP busts alleged drug dealer operating out of View Royal apartment

West Shore RCMP Drug and Organized Crime Unit has arrested 29-year-old Kevon Parsons for trafficking drugs out of an apartment in View Royal. (Black Press Media file Photo)

West Shore RCMP arrested a man charged with trafficking drugs out of an apartment in View Royal.

On Feb. 18, the Drug and Organized Crime Unit conducted four search warrants on a View Royal apartment, a Central Saanich townhouse and two vehicles.

Officers discovered cash and a variety of illegal drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine, LSD, cocaine, xanax, and magic mushrooms.

Kevin Parsons, previously known to police, was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking. The 29-year-old was already facing 12 counts of drug trafficking and five other counts of possession of a controlled substance.

“This is a job well done by our Drugs and Organized Crime Unit here at the West Shore RCMP,” said staff sergeant Raj Sandhu, operations NCO of West Shore RCMP. “West Shore RCMP Drug enforcement is a key priority in keeping our communities safe and we will continue to bolster our efforts in this area.”

