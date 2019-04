A body of a male was found on the park trail on Saturday

The large police presence around the Mill Hill park area on Saturday need not raise safety concerns for the public.

Police found the body of a male in the trail area of the park on Saturday afternoon. The death has been ruled non-suspicious.

Police are directing further inquiries and comments to the Coroners Service.

