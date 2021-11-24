West Shore RCMP call on public to help find wanted man

West Shore RCMP is looking for wanted man Joey Benoit-Fiorita. (Photo Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on warrants for various charges.

Joey Benoit-Fiorita, 31, is wanted for break and enter, uttering threats, possession of break in instruments and mischief. He is described as Caucasian, six-foot-four, weighing 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The public is warned to not approach him if he is located, and instead contact police immediately. To report any information on the whereabouts of Benoit-Fiorita, call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or do so anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

