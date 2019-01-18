West Shore RCMP carry out two drug seizures, arrest one man in Colwood

On Jan. 14, West Shore RCMP found 41 grams of suspected crack cocaine inside a container near Humpback Road in Langford. A man walking his dog notified police about it. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP carried out two drug seizures this week in Langford and Colwood and have arrested one man after a month-long drug trafficking investigation.

On Jan. 14, RCMP said a man walking his dog located a suspicious container near Humpback Road in Langford. The man notified police who attended the area with a police dog named Erik to investigate.

Police Dog Erik

Erik indicated to officers that the container was positive for drugs and police said 41 grams of suspected crack cocaine was found inside.

On Jan. 16, the West Shore RCMP crime reduction unit and bike unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 2300 block of Sooke Road in Colwood.

Police said the search warrant was executed after a month-long drug trafficking investigation and Erik assisted in the search.

Police said an undisclosed amount of suspected cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia as well as a stolen trailer were seized.

A 37-year-old Colwood man, who police said is known to them, was arrested at the home and later released on a promise to appear for court.

Police said the matter remains under investigation.

“West Shore RCMP continues to target the illegal drug crime in the West Shore area,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell of West Shore RCMP. “Whenever possible we are using our full time RCMP police dog, Erik, as an effective way to detect and search for illegal drugs.”

Anyone with information about this investigation are being asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

