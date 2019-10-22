(Black Press Media File Photo)

West Shore RCMP catches driver going 50 kilometres over speed limit

Driver caught on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Sooke and Kelly Roads

What happens when you’re driving 50 kilometres over the speed limit?

West Shore RCMP says it results in a hefty fine and impounding of a vehicle.

According to a tweet sent out by West Shore RCMP on Tuesday afternoon, the detachment’s traffic unit caught the driver of a vehicle going 111 km/h in a 60 zone. The driver was on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Kelly and Sooke roads.

In a response to another Twitter user, RCMP said the driver received a $368 ticket and a seven-day impound of the vehicle.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP enforcement at Esquimalt Lagoon leads to arrest, several tickets and warnings

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two youth arrested in UBC carjacking at gunpoint, after being spotted in stolen Kia
Next story
Open house for Royal Beach tonight

Just Posted

Saanich Gulf-Islands’s Elizabeth May coy about leadership plans

The federal Green party leader talks possibility of running as MP without being leader

VicPD officer used siren, emergency lights to get kids to school: OPCC report

Annual misconduct report includes VicPD former chief Frank Elsner and other officers

UPDATED: View Royal structure fire leaves Four Mile House Restaurant with ‘extensive damage’

No injuries reported, cause of fire still under investigation

VicPD return Victoria fugitive from France for attempted murder trial

Sebastien Normandin, 49, charged with attempts to hit former girlfriend with car

West Shore RCMP catches driver going 50 kilometres over speed limit

Driver caught on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Sooke and Kelly Roads

Scheer says Canada more divided than ever, as NDP and Bloc hold cards close

While Liberals were shut out of two key prairie provinces, they took two-thirds of the seats in Ontario

POLL: Are you satisfied with the result of the federal election?

The ballots have now been counted and the dust has settled on… Continue reading

Estheticians can’t be forced to wax male genitals, B.C. tribunal rules

Langley transgender woman Jessica Yaniv was ordered to pay three salon owners $2,000 each

Two youth arrested in UBC carjacking at gunpoint, after being spotted in stolen Kia

‘A great deal of credit is due the alert person who called us,’ said North Vancouver Sgt. Peter DeVries

Open house for Royal Beach tonight

The third open house to gather public input on Royal Beach takes… Continue reading

People’s Party of Canada’s anti-immigration views ‘didn’t resonate’ with voters: prof

Party was formed on anti-immigration, climate denying views in 2018

Windstorm knocks out power for 10,000 in north and central B.C.

Power slowly being restored, BC Hydro says

Investor alert: ‘Split games’ pyramid scheme circulating in B.C.

British Columbia Securities Commission issues warning about scheme selling virtual shares

Federal NDP may support B.C. with major projects, Carole James says

SkyTrain Surrey extension, Massey Tunnel need Ottawa’s help

Most Read