West Shore RCMP catches driver going 50 kilometres over speed limit

Driver caught on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Sooke and Kelly Roads

What happens when you’re driving 50 kilometres over the speed limit?

West Shore RCMP says it results in a hefty fine and impounding of a vehicle.

According to a tweet sent out by West Shore RCMP on Tuesday afternoon, the detachment’s traffic unit caught the driver of a vehicle going 111 km/h in a 60 zone. The driver was on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Kelly and Sooke roads.

In a response to another Twitter user, RCMP said the driver received a $368 ticket and a seven-day impound of the vehicle.

