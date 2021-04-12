West Shore RCMP cautions motorists to drive slowly through school zones

During school days, the 30 km/h speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP officers are reminding drivers to slow their roll when passing through a school zone.

“Motor vehicle collisions are the number one cause of injury or death among children. Six students are killed and 380 students are injured in collisions each year in B.C. while walking or cycling,” states a West Shore RCMP release.

The RCMP added a child’s field of vision is one-third narrower than an adult’s, and when they see a vehicle approaching, the first thing they notice is the colour, not the speed.

During school days, the 30 km/h speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted. When driving anywhere near a zone, or in neighbourhood streets, motorists are asked to proceed with caution, and to be alert for kids walking or biking, especially near driveways and at intersections.

Fines for speeding through a school zone range anywhere from $196 to $483, the ICBC website states, and the penalty for passing a school bus with flashing red lights is $368 and three demerit points.

RCMP added drivers should “expect the unexpected,” in school zones, and while moving slower, pay extra attention in order to keep children safe.

“If you decide to meet your child at the bus stop after school, wait on the side where the child will be dropped off, not across the street. Children can get so excited at seeing you after school they might forget safety rules and dash across the street,” RCMP concluded.

For more information, please visit bc-cb.rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

