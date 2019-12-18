West Shore RCMP say a driver of a Mazda 3 heading northbound lost control of their steering wheel, which caused a crash that closed the Malahat on Tuesday afternoon. (Randi Battersby/Black Press Media)

West Shore RCMP confirm driver lost control of steering wheel, causing Malahat closure on Tuesday

Officials say driver experienced a medical event, was not impaired

West Shore RCMP has confirmed that a driver who lost control of their steering wheel was the cause of an hour-long Malahat closure on Tuesday afternoon.

On Dec. 17 around 1:23 p.m., officials responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Highway just past West Shore Parkway in Langford.

Officials have learned that the driver of a Mazda 3 going northbound veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a Honda Civic head-on.

“Investigators believe the cause of the collision was due to the driver of the Mazda 3 experiencing a medical emergency,” said Media Relations Officer Const. Nancy Saggar.

West Shore RCMP confirm there was no indication of impaired driving.

“Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service. There were passengers in both vehicles, luckily there were no life-threatening injuries and everyone is expected to make a full recovery.”

