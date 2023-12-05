 Skip to content
West Shore RCMP continue to search for missing man

The family of Omar Peters is concerned for his well-being
Black Press Media Staff
Omar Peters was last seen by his family on Nov. 22 (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Omar Peters is still missing and RCMP along with his family are worried for his health and well-being.

Peters was last seen by family on Nov.22 at about noon. He is known to frequent the area of Danbrook Park in Langford.

Police have followed on several leads to locate Peters to no avail.

Peters is described as:

•Caucasian male

•21 years old

•5 foot 7

•thin build

•black hair

•green eyes

•wearing a red toque and orange jacket

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Peters is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

