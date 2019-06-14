West Shore RCMP Cram the Canoe event draws $2,000 for food bank

West Shore RCMP held a Cram the Canoe event to collect donations for the Mustard Seed Food Bank. (West Shore RCMP photo)

The West Shore RCMP’s Cram the Canoe event on Sunday was a big success.

On June 9, West Shore RCMP partnered with Esquimalt and Songhees Nations as well as Thrifty Foods to raise money and non-perishable foods for the Mustard Seed Food Bank.

READ ALSO: RCMP challenge residents to Cram the Cruiser

The community came out, donated and supported Cram the Canoe at Admirals Walk Thrifty Foods. It’s an event where the public aims to fill a canoe, belonging to the BC RCMP Indigenous Policing Services, with non perishable food donations. A barbecue was also held at the event.

The final total of donations from the barbecue, cash donations and non-perishable food items was close to $2,000 with all proceeds going to the Mustard Seed Food Bank.

The event and the canoe also brought attention to National Indigenous Peoples Day which takes place on Friday, June 21. Members of the West Shore RCMP detachment will use the canoe and participate in traditional canoe races at Royal Roads University on National Indigenous Peoples Day.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich Police open doors to community

“We have all heard of Cram the Cruiser but we invited everyone to Cram the Canoe and help provide meals to those in need,” said Const. Cole Brewer of the First Nations Community Policing Unit at West Shore RCMP. “The community turned out for this event and the support was unbelievable.”

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter