West Shore RCMP held a Cram the Canoe event to collect donations for the Mustard Seed Food Bank. (West Shore RCMP photo)

West Shore RCMP Cram the Canoe event draws $2,000 for food bank

Event also brought attention to National Indigenous Peoples Day on Friday, June 21

The West Shore RCMP’s Cram the Canoe event on Sunday was a big success.

On June 9, West Shore RCMP partnered with Esquimalt and Songhees Nations as well as Thrifty Foods to raise money and non-perishable foods for the Mustard Seed Food Bank.

READ ALSO: RCMP challenge residents to Cram the Cruiser

The community came out, donated and supported Cram the Canoe at Admirals Walk Thrifty Foods. It’s an event where the public aims to fill a canoe, belonging to the BC RCMP Indigenous Policing Services, with non perishable food donations. A barbecue was also held at the event.

The final total of donations from the barbecue, cash donations and non-perishable food items was close to $2,000 with all proceeds going to the Mustard Seed Food Bank.

The event and the canoe also brought attention to National Indigenous Peoples Day which takes place on Friday, June 21. Members of the West Shore RCMP detachment will use the canoe and participate in traditional canoe races at Royal Roads University on National Indigenous Peoples Day.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich Police open doors to community

“We have all heard of Cram the Cruiser but we invited everyone to Cram the Canoe and help provide meals to those in need,” said Const. Cole Brewer of the First Nations Community Policing Unit at West Shore RCMP. “The community turned out for this event and the support was unbelievable.”

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Habitat Victoria searches for families to own 10 North Saanich homes

Just Posted

Habitat Victoria searches for families to own 10 North Saanich homes

Two information sessions to be held in Sidney

Many millennials locked out of housing market

About 14% of millennials own homes, compared to 45.7 % of baby boomers

Victoria city council approves demolition of former hotel razed by fire

The property at 603 Pandora Ave. was the subject of a suspicious fire on May 6

Oak Bay double murder trial: Forensics officer testifies he saw ‘no signs of forced entry’

Andrew Berry, 45, is charged with the murder of daughters Aubrey and Chloe Berry

Hot, dry conditions in Greater Victoria no surprise for Galey Farms

Vancouver Island vineyards thrive in the heat expected to last all week

VIDEO: Greater Victoria firefighters donate $25,000 to pediatric unit at VGH

As part of a 10-year pledge to donate $250,000

Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: How do you celebrate Father’s Day?

A 217 survey says Father’s Day falls well behind Mother’s Day. The… Continue reading

We the North: Delirious fans celebrate as Raptors win NBA title

Supporters from all over Canada cheer Toronto’s triumph

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

70% of B.C. drivers say road trips keep them from buying electric cars: survey

But most electric cars can handle average road trip lengths in B.C.

Excited, anxious fans prepare for Raptors to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

The Raptors currently lead the Warriors 3-2 in the best-of-seven series

‘It’s a broken, dinosaur system’: Charges stayed in B.C. sex-assault case profiled in film

Film focuses on Surrey-are family and documents the abuse of three sisters in Williams Lake

Alert issued after person with measles has layover in Vancouver airport

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air

Most Read