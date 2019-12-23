West Shore RCMP arrests 24-year-old chronic offender wanted in Nanaimo and Vancouver

West Shore RCMP’s crime reduction unit tracked down 24-year-old Jesse Shiner wanted in Nanaimo and Vancouver on multiple warrants. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP’s crime reduction unit has arrested a 24-year-old chronic offender, wanted on six warrants between Nanaimo and Vancouver.

Jesse Shiner was taken into custody on Dec. 21 for possessing a forged credit card, fraud, and breaching his probation in Nanaimo. Additionally, he’s wanted for assault with a weapon and uttering threats against a person in Vancouver, according to the West Shore RCMP.

“Our crime reduction unit received information of Shiner’s whereabouts and immediately set up covert surveillance on him,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer.

“They were able to track his whereabouts and arrested him without incident. During the arrest, officers found Shiner to be in possession of break and enter tools contrary to his conditions, he was arrested for breaching his conditions as well as the outstanding warrants. Shiner is currently remanded in custody.”

