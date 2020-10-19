West Shore RCMP officers delivered dumped Amazon packages on Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP deliver Amazon packages dumped outside mailbox

Officers take matters into their own hands ‘before mailbox pirates got to it’

West Shore RCMP officers took on some duties that aren’t listed in their job description on Monday.

On Oct. 19, front line officers received a report of numerous Amazon packages that were dumped outside a mailbox on Edwards Estate Road.

According to police, Amazon wouldn’t take the boxes back leaving police with the packages.

“So we attended each house and delivered the items to rightful owners before mailbox pirates got to it,” tweeted the department.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Westshore RCMP

Most Read