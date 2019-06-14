West Shore RCMP enforcement at Esquimalt Lagoon leads to arrest, several tickets and warnings

West Shore RCMP targeted a traffic “hot spot” at the Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

In the last two weeks, the West Shore RCMP Traffic Unit issued several tickets and warnings to motorists at the Esquimalt Lagoon and arrested an individual who had two outstanding warrants for their arrest.

The West Shore RCMP is targeting traffic “hot spots” and identified the Esquimalt Lagoon on Ocean Boulevard in Colwood as one of them.

Over the last two weeks, police issued 24 tickets and warnings for various traffic offences, with the majority being speed-related.

One vehicle was removed from the road and sent for a safety/road worthiness inspection. Another vehicle was seized for excessive speeding and the driver was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.

One vehicle failed to stop for the police and fled. The Traffic Unit located the vehicle and determined the driver had two outstanding warrants for their arrest. They were arrested and issued violation tickets for speeding and failing to stop for police.

The West Shore RCMP Traffic Unit noted one motorist was even performing stunt driving manoeuvres on Ocean Boulevard but unbeknownst to the driver, one of the officers was down there.

That vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days as well as being issued a fine for $368 for driving without due care under the Motor Vehicle Act.

