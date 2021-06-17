West Shore RCMP find wanted man hiding under mattress

Michael Bruce had multiple warrants out for his arrest in Sooke and the West Shore

West Shore RCMP arrested wanted man Michael Bruce Wednesday night, at the apartment of a known associate in Langford.

Bruce, 32, was found hiding under a mattress and was arrested without incident, police say. There were multiple warrants for his arrest both on the West Shore and in Sooke.

RCMP have Bruce in custody until he appears in court Thursday.

Charges against Bruce include possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, personation to avoid arrest, theft under $5,000, driving with a suspended licence and multiple breaches of conditional sentence orders.

