West Shore RCMP finds shotguns during dangerous driving call in Langford

Witnesses reported a white pickup racing up and down Humpback Road with driver yelling

A white pickup “racing” back and forth in Langford drew police attention, resulting in officers finding two shotguns and several charges laid.

On Aug. 22 around 7:15 p.m. the West Shore RCMP received a report of a white F350 pickup truck was racing back and forth near the 3100-block of Humpback Road.

The driver was yelling at people as he drove back and forth, RCMP said Monday in a release.

There were also reports that the truck hit a tree and drove away. A witness noted the licence plate and officers tracked down the vehicle on the Langford Parkway near Leigh Road.

Police said the driver, Garret Tunkow, 23, is prohibited from driving province-wide and was breaching several court-ordered conditions, including breach of court-imposed curfew and weapons possession.

Police found two shotguns in the vehicle; one of them sawed off.

Tunkow was arrested and faces charges including possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of a prohibited weapon, driving while prohibited and failure to comply with release conditions. He is in custody awaiting court.

Police continue to investigate further potential charges.

