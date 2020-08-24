(Phil McLachlan photo)

West Shore RCMP finds shotguns during dangerous driving call in Langford

Witnesses reported a white pickup racing up and down Humpback Road with driver yelling

A white pickup “racing” back and forth in Langford drew police attention, resulting in officers finding two shotguns and several charges laid.

On Aug. 22 around 7:15 p.m. the West Shore RCMP received a report of a white F350 pickup truck was racing back and forth near the 3100-block of Humpback Road.

The driver was yelling at people as he drove back and forth, RCMP said Monday in a release.

There were also reports that the truck hit a tree and drove away. A witness noted the licence plate and officers tracked down the vehicle on the Langford Parkway near Leigh Road.

READ ALSO: Bike unit makes pair of arrests alongside West Shore RCMP top cop

Police said the driver, Garret Tunkow, 23, is prohibited from driving province-wide and was breaching several court-ordered conditions, including breach of court-imposed curfew and weapons possession.

Police found two shotguns in the vehicle; one of them sawed off.

Tunkow was arrested and faces charges including possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of a prohibited weapon, driving while prohibited and failure to comply with release conditions. He is in custody awaiting court.

Police continue to investigate further potential charges.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. announces children’s complex care transition facility in Vancouver
Next story
UPDATED: Chemical explosion at University of Victoria leaves one person with minor injuries

Just Posted

Victoria ready to welcome drug-dispensing machine to fight opioid crisis

Machines that supply clean opioids through a palm scan coming to five locations across the country

VIDEO: Deer paddles through the ocean in Metchosin

Deer spotted swimming across Pedder Bay

UPDATED: Chemical explosion at University of Victoria leaves one person with minor injuries

Injured woman ‘doing well and expected to make a full recovery,’ boyfriend says

West Shore RCMP finds shotguns during dangerous driving call in Langford

Witnesses reported a white pickup racing up and down Humpback Road with driver yelling

MISSING: Samantha Storey was last seen on July 17

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 32-year-old

B.C. reports 269 new COVID-19 cases, one death over the weekend

Province more than 900 active cases, 18 in hospital

Evacuation alert partially lifted for Christie Mountain wildfire in Okanagan

Alert for 3,669 homes had been issued on Aug. 18 due to Christie Mountain wildfire

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

The NHL scheduled the second round of the playoffs to open before the first round was complete

New blended data platform at Grieg fish farms help forecast oceanic events

On-site data combined with public oceanography and meteorology will be shared with stakeholders

B.C. could shine amid Canada’s slow economic recovery: Conference Board

Restoring travel levels will be key for other provinces as well

Shut us down during pandemic, banquet hall owners ask B.C. government

‘(We) end up being the bad guy for not allowing them to party how they want to’

‘Modified’ games, limited competitive play return as B.C.’s local sports enter Phase 3

Phase 3 will see sports divided into four categories based on the number and intensity of contact

B.C. forest industry celebrates lumber trade ruling against U.S.

World Trade Organization rejects softwood subsidy claim

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Most Read