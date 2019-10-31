West Shore RCMP fines driver for crashing after excessive speeding in Langford

Police ask motorists to slow down on Halloween

West Shore RCMP fined a driver and impounded their vehicle after they crashed it following excessive speeding in Langford.

On Oct. 30 at about 11:30 p.m. the West Shore RCMP traffic unit was patrolling near the Millstream Road and McCallum Road intersection in Langford. Police said a constable with the traffic unit noticed a Nissan 300zx speeding on Millstream Road going approximately 90 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The constable attempted to pull over the vehicle but the driver fled and continued north on Millstream Road. Moments later, the constable found the vehicle crashed.

“The driver was issued several violation tickets for excessive speed, failing to stop for police and operating a motor vehicle with cannabis in it,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP. “The fine total is over $700 and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.”

Police said the driver was deemed to be sober but that cannabis was in the vehicle within their reach.

With Halloween trick-or-treaters out on Oct. 31, police ask that motorists make an extra effort to slow down and watch for pedestrians.

